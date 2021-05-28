WAM keen on strengthening cooperation with Russian media, says Director-General

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th May, 2021) MOSCOW, 28th May 2021 (WAM) - Dmitry Peskov, Russian Presidential Press Secretary, received in Kremlin, on Friday, Director-General of Emirates News Agency (WAM), Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia.

Al Rayssi emphasised the importance of the visit in boosting strategic ties between the UAE and Russia and the growing cooperation between the two friendly countries, thanks to the keen support of their leaderships.

He thanked Peskov for the warm hospitality accorded to the delegation and expressed WAM's interest in deepening cooperation with the Russian media, ahead of the Expo 2020 Dubai being hosted by the UAE, during which the news agency will provide all forms of support to the international media covering this globally renowned event.

Peskov welcomed Al Rayssi and the delegation members and lauded the development witnessed in the UAE-Russian relations, particularly in economic and investment domains.

Maria Zakharova, Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, and the ministry's spokesperson, also received Al Rayssi and the delegation.

Zakharova welcomed the visit, saying it would open new avenues for cooperation between WAM and the Russian media organisations.

Earlier, Al Rayssi and the delegation members met with several Russia's leading journalists and writers, where they exchanged views on ways to elevate cooperation in the media fields between the two countries.