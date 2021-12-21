UrduPoint.com

WAM, Mauritanian News Agency Sign MoU To Enhance Media Cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mauritanian News Agency (AMI) to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the news and media content exchange and serve the interest and aspiration of the two brotherly countries and their people.

The MoU, signed at WAM’s office in Dubai, comes within the framework of growing relations between the UAE and the Mauritania in various fields and sectors, supported by the leadership of both countries.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Mohamed Fall Oumeir Beye, Director-General of the Mauritanian News Agency, signed the MoU, which aims to strengthen professional cooperation between the two agencies by exchanging media content and media subscription service between them.

On this occasion, Al Rayssi welcomed AMI’s Director-General to the UAE, his second home, stressing the significance of this agreement that will help strengthen media cooperation relations and develop them into broader horizons, in line with the rapid developments witnessed by the world.

The MoU will also help enhance the cultural and civilisational scene in both countries.

Beye hailed the progress that the Emirates News Agency had made, saying that its advanced technologies enabled it to enhance its media and news presence in the regional and international arenas. It would strengthen the bridges of human communication between both brotherly countries, in light of deep-rooted relations and cooperation in different fields, especially media.

"In a world where misleading information and stereotypes prevail, we need to join hands and strengthen partnerships that are based on strong historical relations," he said.

He also expressed his admiration for the highly advanced technologies and innovative futuristic projects that Expo 2020 Dubai displays, which will help facilitate the lives of nations and societies around the world.

"The success of Expo 2020 Dubai reflects the determination and strong will of the UAE and its people in addressing challenges and transforming them into opportunities that will serve the entire humanity," he added.

