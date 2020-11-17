WAM mourns death of Director-General of Bulgarian News Agency, BTA

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2020) The Emirates news Agency, WAM, is mourning the death of Maxim Minchev, Director-General of the Bulgarian News Agency, BTA, who died at 67.

In a statement today, WAM offered its sincere condolences to the deceased's family and colleagues.

WAM and BTA have maintained a strong partnership that flourished in recent years, expressed with the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two sides in 2019.

Minchev worked as a radio journalist at the Bulgarian national radio and Radio Free Europe before being appointed Director-General of BTA in 2003. He was elected Secretary-General of the News Agencies World Congress and president of the Association of Balkan News Agencies in 2016.