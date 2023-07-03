WAM mourns death of Emirati media veteran Peter Hellyer

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2023) Emirati historian, author and journalist Peter Hellyer passed away yesterday evening after a life marked by a track record of illustrious achievements.

The Emirates news Agency (WAM) mourns the death of the veteran Emirati chronicler, who arrived in the UAE in 1975 and has lived here ever since, and became an integral part of the new nation.

Hellyer, along with Ibrahim Al Abed, significantly contributed to establishing the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and is considered the founder of the English-language department at WAM. He wrote many books on the environment and the rich archaeological heritage in the UAE and worked as a journalist, historian and consultant in the field of oil.

The deceased was known for his great passion for archaeology, as he was the founding partner and director of the Abu Dhabi Islands Archaeological Survey, which discovered several important archaeological sites in the UAE.

During the past years, he spent a considerable amount of time pursuing and writing about his interests in local bird life, archaeology and the heritage and history of the people of the UAE.

He was the former chairman of the Emirates Natural History Group and authored numerous articles on the country's heritage, history and wildlife, as well as several Government yearbooks; he also co-authored Fujairah: An Arabian Jewel and Al Ain: Oasis City.

Hellyer's incredible devotion to the nation he loved will be remembered with great affection. The quantity of books and papers he authored over the years serves as evidence of his commitment and devotion to the country he chose to make his home.

WAM expresses its heartfelt condolences to the deceased's family.