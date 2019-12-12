WAM participates in 1st extraordinary session of General Assembly of OIC-UNA

JEDDAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Dec, 2019) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, took part in the first extraordinary session of the General Assembly of the Union of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation News Agencies (OIC-UNA) which concluded today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Turki bin Abdullah Al-Shabana, Saudi Minister of Media and Chairman of the Executive Council of the OIC-UNA, chaired the session in the attendance of Dr. Abdullah Al-Tayer, the representative of the Secretary-General of OIC who also serves as Senior Advisor at OIC; Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein, the President of the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, who is also Chairman of the General Assembly of UNA; and Isa Khaireh Robleh, the Director-General of UNA, and general assembly members.

Addressing the meeting Al Rayssi emphasised the importance of working to restructure UNA in order to cope with number of challenges facing the region and to serve the supreme interest of the OIC countries in this era that witnesses huge developments in the media industry.

He added that the new generation, who will take UNA's responsibility, is required to develop a strategic plan and to have a clear and effective vision to communicate with the international media, to highlight the issues of the region professionally, and to respond to the rumours promoted by the hostile media with a strong intellectual discourse, and to combat terrorism and extremism.

He also drew attention that the Union under the leadership of the fraternal Kingdom of Saudi Arabia witnessed remarkable developments, whether on the one hand to enhance cooperation, convergence and interaction between news agencies of member states or on the hand to enhance its role globally.

He also highlighted the Kingdom's efforts to support the Union and provide the necessary facilities to accomplish its work.

Al Rayssi noted that WAM's participation in the meeting aims to enhance cooperation and coordination with its member counterparts in UNA and in support of the Union's roles to deliver the voice of the OIC countries to the whole world.

Meanwhile, the General Assembly of the UNA approved a number of issues on the agenda and issued a number of recommendations.