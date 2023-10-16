Open Menu

WAM Participates In ENEX’s 30th General Assembly Meeting In Luxembourg

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2023 | 08:00 PM

WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) participated in the European News Exchange (ENEX)’s 30th General Assembly (GA) in its headquarters in Luxembourg to celebrate the organisation's 30th anniversary on October 12 and 13, where international media gathered to share their knowledge and experience in the field.

The GA featured engaging discussions on various topics, including reporting climate change, new digital formats, news reporting in 5G environments, and the impact of AI on newsrooms worldwide.

The two-day meeting was attended by representatives of ENEX's member news agencies from around the world, including Abdulla Abdulkareem, Acting Executive Director of the News Content Sector at WAM.

In his remarks at the meeting, Abdulkareem congratulated ENEX for its 30th anniversary and highlighted the importance of the organisation in promoting news exchange and cooperation between its members.

He also hailed ENEX's role in disseminating the UAE's message of moderation, centrism, and tolerance to the international community.

ENEX is a cooperative association of some of the world’s leading commercial tv broadcasters.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, ENEX‘s video agency produces more than 35,000 video items every year and provides more than 3,000 live signals.

ENEX has a global footprint across 5 continents with a partnership group of more than 50 members.

Related Topics

Assembly World Exchange Luxembourg 5G October Media TV From Share

Recent Stories

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relie ..

Balochistan Cabinet directs to ensure prompt relief to masses after petrol pric ..

46 seconds ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitm ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed underscores Dubai’s commitment to consolidating its profi ..

11 minutes ago
 Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand Nor ..

Sheraa presents engaging showcase at ‘Expand North Star 2023’

26 minutes ago
 UAF observes World Food Day

UAF observes World Food Day

21 minutes ago
 City police to collaborate with FCCI for resolving ..

City police to collaborate with FCCI for resolving issues: CPO

20 minutes ago
 Sikh pilgrims arrive

Sikh pilgrims arrive

21 minutes ago
Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operati ..

Abu Dhabi Airport&#039;s Terminal A begins operations on November 1st

41 minutes ago
 PAW conducts two courses on “Forensic Audit”, ..

PAW conducts two courses on “Forensic Audit”, “Impact Audit”

21 minutes ago
 ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sis ..

ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar, Imran's sisters

21 minutes ago
 SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment ..

SC sets aside LHC verdict in fuel price adjustment case

47 minutes ago
 Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at K ..

Mayor inaugurates Divisional Food Testing Lab at KU

47 minutes ago
 CS inspects construction work of emergency block i ..

CS inspects construction work of emergency block in Mayo Hospital

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East