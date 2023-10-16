WAM participates in ENEX’s 30th General Assembly meeting in Luxembourg

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LUXEMBOURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) participated in the European News Exchange (ENEX)’s 30th General Assembly (GA) in its headquarters in Luxembourg to celebrate the organisation's 30th anniversary on October 12 and 13, where international media gathered to share their knowledge and experience in the field.

The GA featured engaging discussions on various topics, including reporting climate change, new digital formats, news reporting in 5G environments, and the impact of AI on newsrooms worldwide.

The two-day meeting was attended by representatives of ENEX's member news agencies from around the world, including Abdulla Abdulkareem, Acting Executive Director of the News Content Sector at WAM.

In his remarks at the meeting, Abdulkareem congratulated ENEX for its 30th anniversary and highlighted the importance of the organisation in promoting news exchange and cooperation between its members.

He also hailed ENEX's role in disseminating the UAE's message of moderation, centrism, and tolerance to the international community.

ENEX is a cooperative association of some of the world’s leading commercial tv broadcasters.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, ENEX‘s video agency produces more than 35,000 video items every year and provides more than 3,000 live signals.

ENEX has a global footprint across 5 continents with a partnership group of more than 50 members.