WAM produces documentary ‘Camel Race Secrets’ in 13 languages

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2022) The Emirates news Agency (WAM) has produced its fourth documentary, titled, “Camel Race Secrets,” which showcases the Emirati tradition of camel racing, one of the UAE’s heritage sports.

The 12-minute documentary broadcast in 13 languages showcases the historical and cultural aspects of the sport of camel racing in the UAE, as well as the connection between camels and Emirati culture and how it shaped the national identity.

The documentary also addresses the UAE's pioneer international stature in organising camel races, becoming the world’s camel racing capital. The traditional sport was supported by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the country's leadership has followed his legacy.

The documentary also highlights the UAE’s model that prioritises camel, as the country has achieved progress in all areas related to camel breeding, in light of the current developments in veterinary medicine that have made complex operations possible despite their large sizes.

The documentary also sheds light on the secrets of camel racing in the desert, revealing the secrets of camel genetics that explain their levels of performance, along with the significant progress in the area of nutrition.

Through scenes from camel racing tracks in the country and abroad, the film also shows the interest of the UAE’s leadership and its support for preserving this authentic historical heritage, as well as its directives to establish festivals that cross the country’s borders, to present races full of energy and strength with sizeable prizes and intense competition, which have been occurring for decades.

Through live images from race tracks, the film shows the start of a race while the heat of the day intensifies during the preparations for the mounts and the installation of relevant equipment and highlights the value of camels, as they attract attention for their buyers from all over the world during auctions, where a camel sold for a million Dollars.

The film features night races on Dubai’s race track, where race participants gathered to support the first women’s camel race before it began.

The documentary also showcases a camel race in Australia and addresses the history of the thriving Emirati camel racing scene, as Emirati purchase deals for wild camels in the 1990s created a wave of enthusiasm for camel racing.

The documentary then highlighted the diversity of the Emirati community and the love of the people for camels, which are an integral part of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, said that the documentary is part of a series of documentaries produced by WAM that aim to spread the UAE’s cultural message to the rest of the world and highlight its overall achievements.

He also noted that the documentary showcases the UAE’s prominent global stature and its legacy in camel racing, as it has become the international capital of camel racing.

The documentary includes interviews with camel trainers, sports commentators, surgeons, geneticists, nutrition experts, owners, riders and other camel enthusiasts, as well as covers camel racing and camel breeders in Australia.