WAM Produces Documentary Entitled '1971' To Celebrate UAE's 50th National Day

Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The Emirates news Agency (WAM) has announced the production of a documentary entitled "1971", coinciding with the celebrations of UAE's 50th National Day.

The 13-minute documentary provides documentation on the march of the Union, whose foundations were laid by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It presents the country's development experience, which is rich in pioneering achievements across all domains, thanks to the forward-looking vision of the wise leadership and its unique national approach based on investment in human capital and empowering the sons of the Emirates.

On this occasion, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, congratulated the country's leadership on this glorious event. Al Rayssi stressed that "1971" is the first documentary film produced by the Emirates News Agency to highlight the Union's journey, which began 50 years ago in the desert and moved forward with determination and ambition towards the paths of global leadership in various sectors.

Al Rayssi explained that the documentary has been dubbed into eight languages, namely English, French, Chinese, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish, Turkish and Ukrainian, and will be displayed in various national media outlets to coincide with the celebrations.

He added that WAM, as part of its partnership with many Arab and international media outlets, will present the documentary in several countries such as China, Spain, Sweden, Egypt and Turkey and South American countries. This will highlight the journey of building the Emirati citizen and the nation's path of achievements over 50 years at both regional and international levels.

Al Rayssi stated that the film will not only highlight the state's achievements, but also address the features of the Emirati personality and the perseverance and striving it embodied to enhance the knowledge, based on the belief in its essential national role in the country's development and prosperity.

