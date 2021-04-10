WAM: Recall
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 12:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2021) WAM recalls earlier story slugged 'Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Heritage Mosque Square in Kalba"
