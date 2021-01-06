WAM Report: COVID-19 vaccine, a step in the right direction to contain pandemic

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Jan, 2021) The current phase of the efforts to counter the COVID-19 pandemic has acquired significant importance not only in the UAE but also around the entire world, as vaccines for the disease have become available in many countries.

The UAE has led in offering the vaccine since October 2020, due to its proactive vision to handle the pandemic, after allowing its use in emergency cases among frontline workers at the end of 2020. It has now been made available to all residents above the age of 18, most notably elderly people and those suffering from chronic diseases.

The vaccine completes the precautionary measures adopted by the UAE since the start of the pandemic, which was praised by many global organisations. The country has topped middle Eastern countries in the efficient handling of the pandemic, according to the "Global Soft Power Index" issued by Brand Finance in the United Kingdom.

The country has launched several innovative initiatives to counter the pandemic’s repercussions, including the "Al Hosn" app, which is the official digital application for coronavirus testing in the UAE, in addition to the inauguration of drive-through coronavirus testing centres around the country.

On Tuesday, during a media briefing on the national situation regarding coronavirus, the UAE Government announced its plan to vaccinate over 50 percent of residents in the first quarter of 2021.

Community awareness about the importance of the current phase is necessary, as well as the continued solidarity and cooperation among members of the community in supporting the government’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

Global medical reports have highlighted the importance of vaccines and ensuring that a sufficient number of community members are vaccinated against a specific disease, which will lead to "herd immunity" that will prevent a disease from being transmitted from one person to another.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) declared the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine in all health centres around the country for all citizens and residents over the age of 18.

The vaccine is available free of charge and voluntarily, and is composed of two doses. The second dose will be taken 21 to 28 days after taking the first. Vaccinated people are exempted from home quarantine after 28 days from taking the second dose.