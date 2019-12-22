WAM Report: Dubai tops list of tourism destinations during Christmas, New Year

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) The world’s attention will be focused on Dubai during the Christmas and New Year holidays, as it tops the list of global tourism destinations, due to its rich tourism and entertainment options.

Local tourism authorities and travel companies point out that Dubai will host some five million tourists during the peak period of Christmas and New Year, when the emirate receives millions of visitors annually, especially when major events are taking place that are appropriate for all age groups.

Dubai is ranked among the top ten favourite international destinations in 2020 in the annual list of Lonely Planet, one of the leading international travel and tourism guides.

The emirate also boasts a variety of hotel options that are suitable for all budgets and provide comfort and entertainment.

Dubai is a cosmopolitan city with an architecture that combines modernity and originality. It also has an attractive view of the Arabian desert and many unique landmarks, and it hosts some of the largest and most unique tourism projects in the world, such as the largest dancing fountain and the tallest building in the world, the 163-floor Burj Khalifa.

It also has the largest artificial archipelago, the tree-shaped Palm Jumeirah, as well as water parks and numerous and diverse shopping malls.

Among top tourism attractions in the emirate is the Dubai Miracle Garden, a 72,000 sqm garden boasting some 150 million flowers and plants arranged in a myriad of shapes and designs.

Dubai is famous for its leadership and its ongoing efforts to set new world records that will attract more visitors, as well as for its world-class shopping experience. In addition, the city will host Expo 2020 Dubai next year. In previous years, Dubai has succeeded in creating more tourist attractions, including the Dubai Eye, Al Shindagha Museum, a world-class art centre, and many others.

The Emirate of Dubai embraces many historic treasures, museums and heritage areas, including the Grand Jumeirah Mosque, the Dubai Museum, traditional markets and Al Seef on Dubai Creek.

Dubai also has many prominent projects under construction, which, upon completion, will add to its list of attractions, including the site for Expo 2020 Dubai and the Museum of the Future, which is a unique incubator for exploring the future of science, technology and innovation with a unique concept, by employing Arabic calligraphy.