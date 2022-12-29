UrduPoint.com

WAM Report Highlights UAE’s Key Milestones In 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published December 29, 2022 | 10:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2022) The year 2022 has undoubtedly been an active year for the UAE, which was the stage for a series of key events, resolutions and distinguished achievements, further driving the country's sustainable development march.

With the new year just around the corner, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) produced a report highlighting the UAE’s major achievement in 2022.

January saw two major milestones: the implementation of the new weekend in the UAE, and the establishment of the first space economic zone in Masdar City.

In February, the UAE announced the gradual relaxation of operational capacity restrictions on activities and events, and the introduction of a Federal corporate tax on business profits.

Meanwhile, March witnessed the approval of the resolution on sabbatical leave for UAE citizens working in government who wish to start their own businesses, and culminated with the spectacular Closing Ceremony of Expo 2020 Dubai, which recorded over 24 million visits.

Come the end of April, the UAE Cabinet approved the UAE's Digital Economy Strategy, as well as its joining of the International Partnership for Hydrogen and Fuel Cells in the Economy (IPHE).

May was a time of great mourning for the UAE, which was struck with grief due to the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, but the nation soon after felt a breath of relief with the election of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the UAE's new President.

In early June, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed ordered the completion of pending housing grant applications and the restructuring of the low-income citizens' support programme, and later the country’s unemployment insurance law was issued.

July saw an inspirational televised speech, as President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed announced the nation's priorities and future plans, soon after the UAE Cabinet approved the controls for sabbatical leave for citizens working in government.

August kicked off on a high note with the formation of the “Higher Committee for Government Digital Transformation”. The UAE also ranked 13th globally in the gross national income (GNI) per capita index.

In September, the country launched the new generation of the UAE passport and, later that month, began the operation of Unit 3 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant.

As for October, the UAE's key milestones included the launch of the trial run of the new Advanced visa System, and the approval of the country's federal budget 2023-2026, with an estimated expenditure of AED252.4 billion.

November saw the UAE advance on the environmental conservation front with the launch of a partnership between the UAE and the US to invest US$100 billion to generate an additional 100 gigawatts of clean energy worldwide. November also marked the UAE's full return to normalcy with the cancellation of all COVID-19 precautionary measures.

Finally, the UAE ended the year with two major strides in the space sector, as it organised the inaugural Abu Dhabi Space Debate, and launched the Arab world's first lunar rover, dubbed "Rashid Rover".

