WAM Report: Official visit of Senegalese President an opportunity to strengthen ties between UAE, Senegal

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) The official visit of Macky Sall, President of Senegal, to the UAE is an opportunity to strengthen the promising ties between the UAE and Senegal.

These ties, which were officially launched in 1973, are historic and beneficial, in light of the ongoing projects between the two countries based on mutual interests and respect.

The UAE considers Senegal a key country in its strategic network in Africa. Under this framework, the UAE Embassy in Dakar was launched in 2008, and it moved to its new headquarters in 2018.

In 2015, a joint committee between the two countries was established, and its regular meetings have helped strengthen their overall cooperation.

The UAE has supported Senegal’s development by financing various transportation and educational projects valued at over US$30 million since 2014.

The UAE is keen to provide scholarships to Senegalese students to study in the country’s universities, including at the Sorbonne University. It has also supported Senegalese women’s empowerment programmes, including a project that trained 100 women to work in tourism and hospitality.

The UAE chose the Senegalese capital, Dakar, to be the headquarters of the Mohamed bin Zayed Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which is expected to become a regional centre for supporting local small and medium-sized enterprises, SME, in 2021.

Senegal is one of the countries targeted by the "The Reach Campaign" launched by the UAE to support the efforts to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases, especially river blindness, which prevents millions of children from pursuing their studies and causes unemployment for millions of adults.

Economically, the UAE is Senegal’s leading trade partner in the Arab region, especially in the sectors of precious metals, basic chemicals and petrochemicals. The value of their trade has increased from US$494 million in 2015 to $626 million in 2018.

The two countries recently signed several agreements and Memorandums of Understanding, MoU, to strengthen bilateral ties, most notably an open skies agreement in 2007, an MoU on entry visa exemption, and agreement on avoiding double taxation, and an agreement to protect and promote investments.