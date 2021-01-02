AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Jan, 2021) The Al Muwaiji Palace, which was built on the western side of Al Ain, close to the Al Muwaiji Oasis nearly 100 years ago, is one of the distinctive historic buildings in the city.

The construction of the palace represents an elegant example of the architecture that relied on bricks to build forts and palaces at the time, while the palace is considered part of the cultural sites in Al Ain included in the UNESCO World Heritage List for its exceptional global value.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan built the palace in the early years of the twentieth century during the reign of Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa the First, Ruler of Abu Dhabi, where the palace is distinguished by its square structure, prominent corner towers and the large entrance gate, which was used as a diwan (majlis or place of government) to meet people.

The palace was built in a square shape, with its side measuring 60 metres, in a total area of 3,600 square metres. It is surrounded by a high defensive wall, about five metres high, with the thickness of the wall at the base being 950 millimetres.

The palace has three main towers, some of which are dedicated to housing and a government office to manage the affairs of the Al Ain region. Outside the palace, there is a mosque whose design is similar to the architectural style of the palace.

In 1946, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan moved to Al Muwaiji Palace when he assumed his duties as the representative of the Ruler of Abu Dhabi in the Al Ain region. The palace was an office of his rule and a home for his family.

Omar Salem Al Kaabi, Al Ain Museums Manager said that the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi has restored and revamped this edifice, to restore it as a heritage tourism destination, contributing through its historical and cultural position to define the importance of the palace, to be a museum with international standards.

Al Kaabi pointed out that the palace contains a group of stages that can be explored and enjoyed, starting from the entrance gate, where the outer part of the castle and the surrounding area appear.

After that, the visitor moves to the permanent exhibition yard surrounded by wonderful glass walls in the palace courtyard.

The visitor can learn about the history of the palace and those who lived in it. It also provides a chronology of the lives of members of the ruling family in Abu Dhabi and their close relationship with Al Muwaiji Palace, through a collection of rare photographs that narrate moments in the country's journey of development.

He added that the exhibition demonstrates the life and accomplishments of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, while the visitor can see some of the belongings in the palace.

The Al Ain Museums Manager indicated that the palace receives visitors throughout the year from Saturday to Thursday. There will be an opportunity to learn a lot about the special aspects of Qasr Al Muwaiji’s history, he added.

Visitors outside the exhibition yard can also see the historical towers, the courtyard of Al Muwaiji Palace and the Al Qasr Mosque outside its walls.

Recently, the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the reopening of the iconic North-West tower at Qasr Al Muwaiji in Al Ain.

The restoration of the North-West tower was part of the final restoration works which have been taking place at Qasr Al Muwaiji.

In the early phases of the palace’s restoration, it was discovered that the North-West tower contained residential living areas. These were used by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan as the main residence for his family, as the area was much larger in comparison to the North-East tower. The traditional architecture of the tower allowed for cool and pleasant temperatures in the rooms, with the upper floor having large, unique windows which caught the breeze and flooded the area with light.