WAM Report: UAE a global centre of addressing climate challenges

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) Over the past years, the UAE has become an international centre for countries wishing to discuss climate change and environmental issues, as it continues to host a wide variety of leading international conferences, exhibitions and meetings that deal with topics related to a global issue that is expected to significantly impact our future.

Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said that, over the past decades, the UAE has supported and bolstered global efforts to address and resolve environmental challenges.

The UAE’s public and private entities have enhanced the UAE’s position among the most influential players in this field, he said, stating that they "make tireless efforts to host relevant global events, to create a comprehensive coalition and combine efforts to tackle current and future environmental challenges."

The UAE is prepared to offer all that it can to ensure the success of all the action taken against climate change, he added, stressing that its offer to host the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Abu Dhabi in 2023 is aimed at supporting and motivating collective action and achieving green recovery.

The UAE organises a number of relevant yearly events, including Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the Climate Change Forum of the World Government Summit, the World Green Economy Summit, and the Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX), in addition to being home to the permanent headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has become one of the world’s largest gatherings for achieving sustainability, as well as a global platform for mobilising efforts to drive sustainable development. In 2021, ADSW welcomed over 37,000 attendees from over 175 countries, while its events received over 3.5 million views online.

In March 2021, the UAE hosted the MENA Climate Week 2022, which came as part of a series of high-level meetings and events organised by the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and served as an ideal platform to discuss green recovery and developing low-carbon and climate-resilient economies.