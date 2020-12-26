WAM REPORT : UAE creeks: Waterfronts bustling with tourists

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 26th December 2020 (WAM) - Khors (Arabic for water creeks), found in the major cities of the UAE, have been transformed from canals that serve fishing and trading activities into bustling tourist waterfronts that offer stunning waterside views, while surrounded by excellent restaurants and leisure facilities.

In celebration of the 'World's Coolest Winter' campaign, recently launched in the UAE, the Emirates news Agency (WAM) is reviewing the country's most famous khors, which tourists visit and spend long hours: Khor Dubai Khor Dubai, the natural Dubai creek from the Arabian Gulf, spans 15 kilometres and divides the city into two sections – Deira and Bur Dubai. Throughout history it has played a major role in the economic development of the region, and today attracts both tourists and residents.

Ras al Khor Wildife Sanctuary is an extension of Khor Dubai. This 6.2 square kilometre sanctuary is home to 450 species of animals and 47 species of plants.

It is also a haven for migratory birds, and during the winter months the number of birds may reach up to 25,000, with 180 species recorded this year. Flamingoes are the main attraction for visitors, but the sanctuary also hosts large populations of mallards, pintails, common teals, waders, shorebirds and raptors.

Khor Kalba The Sharjah enclave of Kalba is famous for Khor Kalba, a haven of mangroves, tidal creeks and sandy beaches, which has become a birders’ paradise. The Khor is also a breeding ground for rare bird species, including the white-collared kingfisher and the Sykes’s warbler, and is a wintering spot of the pond heron.

Khor Ajman Stretching for seven kilometres of waterfront, two kilometres of beach and a tidal creek, Khor Ajman is popular for a variety of water-related sports and activities. It is also home to the Al Zorah Nature Reserve, a vibrant ecosystem made up of mangroves, turquoise lagoons and sandy beaches, which is home to nearly 60 species of birds, including pink flamingo, egret and heron.

Khor Umm Al Qaiwain A tidal wetland in the emirate of Umm al Quwain, Khor Umm Al Qaiwain hosts several species of crabs, mollusks and wintering shorebirds.

Khor Ras Al Khaimah Khor Ras Al Khaimah is the emirate's longest creek, stretching 64 kilometres from the northeastern entrance of the Arabian Gulf. In 2018, a conservation area was created in Khor Mazahmi, a wetlands which is located 14 kilometers south of Ras al-Khaimah city and covers 3 square-kilometres. It provides an important habitat and food source for various wildlife species, including flamingoes. It is also home to the critically endangered green turtle, which is found on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species.

Khor Al Maqta Being a historic waterway that separates Abu Dhabi from the mainland, the Al Qana development project is located along the Khor Al Maqta, offering a view of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque. Located in Khor Al Maqta, the waterfront tourist destination is to include a large aquarium, cinema, VR zone, E-Sports arena, and a lifestyle wellness hub. The 8,000 square metre space, known as ‘The Bridge’, will have seven zones dedicated to different forms of health and wellness.