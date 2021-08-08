WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Aug, 2021) The UAE's sports landscape has seen many achievements since the UAE's founding in 1971, which were the product of the limitless support of the UAE's wise leadership and the dedicated efforts of its talented athletes.

The UAE was among the fastest countries, if not the fastest, to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, as it moved to the finals in 1989, only 18 years after its founding, and participated in the 1990 World Cup in Italy.

As the UAE celebrates its golden jubilee, this report sheds light on the unforgettable moments of the UAE's sports history in an interview with Abdulrahman Mohammed, who was the UAE football team's captain in the 1990 World Cup.

Speaking of the development of the UAE football landscape, Abdulrahman said that football is one of the pillars of the UAE's soft power and serves to promote cooperation and friendship among countries and peoples, adding that such importance is what encouraged the UAE leadership to passionately support its athletes and coaches by establishing facilities to help develop their skills and achieve their ambitions.

Such support was the key ingredient of the UAE's fast-tracked successes in the world of sport, which, when coupled with the world-class sports facilities built in the past 50 years and the UAE's advanced organisational skills, enabled the UAE to host some of the world's most renowned sporting events, he continued.

Abdulrahman confirmed that competing in the 1990's World Cup is the UAE's crowning sporting achievement, as it positioned the UAE ahead of many countries on the global sports map, highlighting the efforts of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, who was Chairman of the UAE Football Association at the time, in supporting the development of this sport in the UAE.

Recalling nostalgic moments in his career, Abdulrahman said that his dreams to play with Al-Nasr football club and the UAE Football Team not only came true, but exceeded his expectations when he led the UAE's team in the 1990 FIFA World Cup, describing it as his most cherished memory.

The UAE's remarkable development and great accomplishments in the past 50 years are a testament to its ability to achieve even greater things in the next 50 years, and goes to show its belief that nothing is beyond reach, he added.

Founded in 1945 in Dubai, Al Nasr is the first and oldest football club in the UAE. Since its establishment, the club hosted several international clubs, including Brazil's Santos FC and football legend Pele in 1973, as well as Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Southampton, Aston Villa, and many other clubs. In 2014, Al Nasr went on to win the GCC Champions League.