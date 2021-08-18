UrduPoint.com

WAM Report: UAE Joins World Celebrations On World Humanitarian Day

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:00 PM

WAM Report: UAE joins world celebrations on World Humanitarian Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2021) The UAE will celebrate, tomorrow, the World Humanitarian Day, which falls on 19th August, having accomplished major achievements that have made it a regional and international leader of humanitarian action.

For the second consecutive year, World Humanitarian Day arrives amidst extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, which the UAE has played a key role in supporting global efforts to contain.

In July 2021, the UAE's foreign aid accounted for 80 percent of the overall global support for countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, with the total medical aid provided by the country amounting to 2,154 metric tonnes distributed across 135 countries.

The UAE has also dispatched 196 medical flights and established six field hospitals in Sudan, Guinea, Mauritania, Sierra Leone, Lebanon and Jordan, as well as a mobile clinic in Turkmenistan while sending aid to over 117 countries and donating in-kind aid worth US$10 million.

The UAE’s organised humanitarian action is being carried out by dozens of official and non-official entities that have considerable global influence, most notably the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), whose annual operations cover over 100 countries.

The ERC’s programmes over the past five years are valued at around AED3.8 billion, including AED1.67 billion for relief operations, AED1.03 billion for development projects, AED800 million for orphan support programmes, and AED316 million for humanitarian aid programmes.

In 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashed Al Maktoum Global Initiatives provided humanitarian and relief aid worth AED382 million, benefitting 34.8 million people.

Since its formation in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE has succeeded in significantly boosting the humanitarian action drive, which is highlighted by its leading position among the world's top foreign aid donors.

Related Topics

World Mobile UAE Turkmenistan Sudan Sierra Leone Guinea Lebanon Mauritania July August 2020 Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Two arrested for running illegal LPG agency

Two arrested for running illegal LPG agency

54 seconds ago
 Pakistan on path of becoming Medina like welfare s ..

Pakistan on path of becoming Medina like welfare state: Farrukh

56 seconds ago
 Kashmir dispute is major threat to peace in South ..

Kashmir dispute is major threat to peace in South Asia: Waza

57 seconds ago
 Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW

59 seconds ago
 US Invests $19Mln to Expand Telemedicine in Rural ..

US Invests $19Mln to Expand Telemedicine in Rural Communities - Health Dept.

1 minute ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agen ..

Pakistan’s armed forces and law enforcement agencies are working day and night ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.