WAM Report: Youth play major role in preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Youth are playing a major role in the preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai, a leading global platform that will inspire and empower future generations to shape a better future for humanity.

The key role of youth in the expo has been clear from the start, and the UAE has been keen to offer them the opportunity to help plan and prepare the event for many years.

In 2015, the expo established Youth Connect, which has launched many initiatives that enabled the youth to take part in the event’s preparations. These initiatives included activities that encourage the youth to explore ways of broadening their ambitions and thinking.

The platform launched Expo Journeys for Schools initiative, which enabled tens of thousands of students to meet with the Youth Connect team and learn about the event’s key topic, which is 'Connecting Minds and Creating the Future', inspiring them to learn and innovate.

The platform also launched the Youth Labs initiative, which allowed the youth to help draft the expo’s plans.

Youth have contributed significantly in this regard, especially in terms of the ideas they shared with the developers and designers of the Sustainability Pavilion. They also helped organise the celebrations of the 50th UAE National Day and create the preliminary design of the event’s iconic logo.

The platform’s initiatives include professional training programmes that enabled many beneficiaries to participate in training courses over nine months.

Moreover, the Expo 2020 Apprenticeship and Training Programme allowed participants the chance to undertake 9-month career development and training programme, offering them temporary work-placement within Expo 2020 Dubai.

Youth Connect also launched the Volunteering Programme, which attracted tens of thousands of volunteers.

Volunteers will serve as Expo 2020 Dubai ambassadors by receiving international delegations and promoting the event as a distinctive world-class hub.