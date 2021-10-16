WAM, RNW Media enhance cooperation in media training

UrduPoint.com

AMSTERDAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Oct, 2021) Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates news Agency (WAM), has met with Jacqueline Lampe, CEO at RNW Media, and Wouter van Tongeren, Director of Partnerships Management at RNW Media, based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. RNW Media is among the most crucial youth training centres concerned with training media professionals in various countries on the latest professional media practices.

Lampe and van Tongeren welcomed the WAM Director-General and his delegation and stressed the importance of exchanging media experiences between the two sides since the UAE is launching and hosting several major global events that provide unprecedented opportunities for media coverage.

The two sides discussed ways to develop cooperation in the media training field, involving youth, informing them of the best global practices in the digital media, and building media capabilities and expertise.

The parties also tackled areas of developing the media capabilities of WAM employees and exchanging knowledge in line with the rapid development witnessed by the media sector to mirror the UAE's cultural and humanitarian achievements globally and is consistent with the country's projects for the next fifty years.

They also reviewed the possibility of cooperation and exchange of expertise during the first session of the Global Media Congress to be held in Abu Dhabi from 15th to 17th November, 2022.

They also discussed the possibility of sending some trainees from the foundation to visit Expo 2020 Dubai, the most important cultural event being organised by the UAE, to provide them with the opportunity to work in the media field on the ground for such major global events.

Al Rayssi said that the meeting with officials of the RNW Media for media training is in line with WAM’s strategy to strengthen its media partnerships worldwide and expand its media services provided in 19 different languages that reach millions of people worldwide.

The WAM Director-General added that the celebration of the UAE's golden jubilee includes several key international events that provide an opportunity to learn about the UAE's development experience during half a century of leadership.

He pointed out that enhancing media cooperation with prestigious international institutions contributes to building national media capabilities in accordance with best practices in media, which is consistent with the Charter of ''Principles of the 50" and in line with the country's readiness towards 50 years of achievements and progress in various fields.

