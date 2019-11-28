UrduPoint.com
WAM, Saudi Press Agency Sign MoU On News, Content Exchange

Thu 28th November 2019

WAM, Saudi Press Agency sign MoU on news, content exchange

On the sidelines of the official visit of His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to the UAE, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Executive Director of the Emirates News Agency, WAM, and Abdullah bin Fahd Al-Hussein, President of the Saudi Press Agency, SPA, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, to promote media and news exchanges between the two agencies

The MoU comes under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Media Cooperation, one of the committees of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which aims to implement joint initiatives to ensure content development, capacity building and relationships between media agencies and institutions.

The MoU comes under the umbrella of the Joint Committee for Media Cooperation, one of the committees of the Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council, which aims to implement joint initiatives to ensure content development, capacity building and relationships between media agencies and institutions.

The MoU also aims to develop and enhance media strategies and activate joint programmes, plans and initiatives that will meet the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.

The MoU, which was signed at WAM’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, aims to strengthen the cooperation and promote news exchange between the two agencies, as well as exchange media experiences and content, utilise information, and support cultural and media rapprochement.

It also stipulates the drafting of a joint digital plan between the two parties, the exchange of information, digital content and archive content, the launch of joint training programmes, and the exchange of internal professional expertise, to attract talents through a training package for technical and administrative staff.

