WAM signs 5 agreements with Latin America’s top TV companies at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Dec, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed five media cooperation agreements with Latin America’s largest television companies and networks at the Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The agreements were signed between WAM and each of Grupo Bandeirantes (Brazil); tv Azteca (Mexico); Corporación Medcom (Panama); Telefuturo (Paraguay); and Telefe (Argentina).

They aim to promote WAM’s status as a credible multi-lingual media content provider in Latin America.

The agreements were signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and each of Rodolfo Siuffo Schenider, News Director of Bandeirantes; Gabriel Diaz Rivera, News Editorial Director at TV Azteca; Jorge Karicas, Legal Representative, Corporación Medcom; Luis Alberto Carassale Ayala, News Director, Telefuturo; and Tristan Noblia, News Director, Telefe.

The agreements aim to strengthen media cooperation between WAM and its new partners in news and media content exchange and establish fruitful media cooperation in accordance with the regulations and legislation applicable in their respective countries.

Al Rayssi affirmed that this cooperation with the continent’s top media companies and television networks embodies WAM's strategy to strengthen partnerships with the world’s leading media institutions, in line with the Principles of the 50 and efforts to support the UAE’s strategic goals in the coming period across various sectors.

He added, "WAM is continuing to expand its media partnerships globally, in implementation of the UAE leadership’s directives to convey the UAE’s civilised and humanitarian message and showcase its achievements to the world by utilising more creative means.

"

The WAM Director-General noted that the UAE’s media sector is witnessing a qualitative shift into a more adaptive model that keeps pace with the rapid global changes and aligns with the UAE’s ambitions in the next 50 years. "This contributes to enhancing the UAE’s position as a world leader and capital of the future," he added.

Al Rayssi said that signing the agreements at the Youth Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai exemplifies the event’s theme ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’ through advancing international cooperation to shape the future as a joint effort that ensures driving prosperity around the world and securing a better tomorrow for generations to come.

The officials from the partner companies and networks stressed the importance of media cooperation agreements with WAM, noting that they create opportunities to keep their audiences updated on the UAE’s world-class projects and accomplishments.

They also described Expo 2020 Dubai as one-of-a-kind global event that brings together world nations in a quest to deliver innovative solutions to global challenges and familiarise nations with the cultures and histories of other countries.

They concluded by underlining the UAE’s capabilities in successfully hosting global events, which is evidenced in its efficient hosting of this World Expo.