UrduPoint.com

WAM Signs Media Cooperation Agreement With Latin American Information Alliance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 07:45 PM

WAM signs media cooperation agreement with Latin American Information Alliance

CURAÇAO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a media cooperation agreement with the Latin American Information Alliance (AIL), a media organisation that includes 22 private television networks in Latin America and the Caribbean.

This came during WAM's participation in the ENEX General Assembly, which took place at Curacao from 7th to 9th October with the participation of media institutions from 18 countries.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and Juan Carlos, Director of the Alliance.

The agreement aims to strengthen cooperation between the two sides in news and media content exchange and establish and develop a fruitful media cooperation in accordance with the regulations and legislation adopted by both sides.

Al Rayssi stressed that the cooperation agreement with the Alliance supports WAM's efforts to strengthen partnerships with leading media institutions in Latin American countries, in line with the large-scale strategic projects launched by the UAE for the next fifty years, as well as with the principles of the Fifty-Year Charter and the UAE’s efforts in promoting peace, tolerance and dialogue globally.

The WAM Director-General said that this agreement will enhance the UAE's media presence and spread its civilised and humanitarian message, especially with the UAE currently hosting of 192 countries at Expo 2020 Dubai, in addition to expanding the reach of WAM's media services and strengthening its presence as a credible multi-lingual media content provider ​​across the Latin American continent.

Carlos stressed the importance of the cooperation agreement as a major stride towards establishing and strengthening cooperation between the two parties, noting that the new partnership would enhance the capacity of the Alliance's 22 television networks to provide their audiences with news on the UAE and its development in all fields, which brings these nations closer, in line with the main mission of all media outlets.

Furthermore, Al Rayssi met with Gilmar Pisas, Prime Minister of Curaçao, Charles Cooper, Curaçao's Minister of Information and Communication, and Ruisandro Cijntje, Curaçao's Minister of Tourism, on the sidelines of the ENEX General Assembly.

Al Rayssi and the accompanying delegation also visited the headquarters of TeleCuraçao and explored the cooperation opportunities with media outlets in Latin America, particularly Curaçao.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Exchange UAE Dubai Alliance October 2020 Media TV All From Agreement

Recent Stories

21st October announced public holiday for private ..

21st October announced public holiday for private sector on Prophet Muhammad’s ..

1 hour ago
 DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single ..

DWTCA announces new regulations to license Single and Multiple Family Offices

1 hour ago
 Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth ..

Dubai Police foils cocaine smuggling attempt worth AED500 million

1 hour ago
 DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion ..

DEWA attracts investments of around AED 40 billion using IPWP model

2 hours ago
 8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks ..

8th International Family Medicine Conference kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dub ..

Mansour bin Zayed directs to display Expo 2020 Dubai logo at Emirates Internatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.