WAM Signs MoU With Colombian El Tiempo

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the El Tiempo, a leading Colombian newspaper, to exchange news and other media content between the two organisations.

The signing ceremony was held virtually in the presence of Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM; and Andres Mompotes Lemos, Director-General of El Tiempo, and Salem Rashid Al Owais, UAE Ambassador to Colombia, along with several senior officials.

The MoU stems from the two parties' desire to establish a relationship to exchange news and develop a fruitful cooperation between media institutions in both countries to serve their common interest. This, in turn, will open new horizons of cooperation between the Emirati and Colombian media.

Al Rayssi affirmed the Emirates News Agency's keenness to enhance cooperation with various international media institutions, especially the Colombian El Tiempo, which is one of the world's leading daily established over hundred years ago. "This will enhance the bridges of communication with the global audience and comes in line with the prominent role of the UAE on the international fora," he noted.

He stated that the signing of this MoU with El Tiempo is part of the efforts to expand the Emirates News Agency's services worldwide in different languages, thus enhancing its presence as a reliable source of media services globally.

"We express our aspirations that this memorandum will contribute to strengthening our cooperation and help the exchange of experiences between the media institutions in the two countries," Al Rayssi said.

Lemos, in turn, expressed his appreciation for this media partnership with the Emirates News Agency, which will open the way for two sides to expand their horizons, especially with the UAE hosting the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will attract the whole world and provide an ideal platform for global cooperation for humanity.

Ambassador Al Owais emphasised the depth of the UAE-Colombia ties and the continuous development they are witnessing at all levels. He pointed out the importance of this agreement, which will help highlight both countries' development in various fields through exchanging news.

