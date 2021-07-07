WAM, Sputnik officials discuss enhancing cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) Emirates News Agency (WAM) and Russian News Agency Sputnik have reiterated their commitment to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two organisations.

A virtual meeting attended by Abdullah Abdulkareem, acting Executive Director for News Content at WAM; and Vasily Pushkov, Sputnik's Director for International cooperation, along with their senior colleagues, discussed the potential new avenues of collaboration between the two prominent news agencies.

They also talked about exploring ways to enhance cooperation on training, exchange of news and photos, and coverage of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Abdulkareem said, "Since the UAE’s active role in international stage is getting more visible day by day, WAM as the official news agency of the Emirates has been trying its best to meet the high expectation on us to be a communication bridge with the global audience.

Sputnik has acted as our important partner in such efforts."

Pushkov said, "Our cooperation with WAM is a significant part of our global outreach. As the UAE is hosting Expo 2020, which attracts the entire world to Dubai, we value this partnership to enhance our interaction with the global community."

Both parties have also agreed to keep a constant dialogue to shed light on achievements and projects in the UAE and Russia.