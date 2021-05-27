WAM, Sputnik to build strategic ties, strengthen cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Russian news agency Sputnik explored the potentials of establishing strategic relations and stepping up cooperation in news services.

This came during a tour made on Thursday by Director-General of Emirates News Agency, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi and his accompanying delegation, to the headquarters of Sputnik in the Russian capital Moscow.

Al Rayssi was received by key executives and editorial staff members of Sputnik.

Following his tour, Al Rayssi said he was looking forward to strengthening cooperation between WAM andd Sputnik. He praised the continuous development Sputnik is witnessing and the prominence it enjoys worldwide.

The two sides lauded the growing strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian federation, thanks to the unlimited support of their leaderships. They agreed to build strategic relations between WAM and Sputnik and emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in news services.