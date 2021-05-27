UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WAM, Sputnik To Build Strategic Ties, Strengthen Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

WAM, Sputnik to build strategic ties, strengthen cooperation

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2021) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Russian news agency Sputnik explored the potentials of establishing strategic relations and stepping up cooperation in news services.

This came during a tour made on Thursday by Director-General of Emirates News Agency, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi and his accompanying delegation, to the headquarters of Sputnik in the Russian capital Moscow.

Al Rayssi was received by key executives and editorial staff members of Sputnik.

Following his tour, Al Rayssi said he was looking forward to strengthening cooperation between WAM andd Sputnik. He praised the continuous development Sputnik is witnessing and the prominence it enjoys worldwide.

The two sides lauded the growing strategic relations between the UAE and the Russian federation, thanks to the unlimited support of their leaderships. They agreed to build strategic relations between WAM and Sputnik and emphasised the importance of enhancing cooperation in news services.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia UAE

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

8 minutes ago

US Republicans unveil infrastructure counteroffer ..

3 minutes ago

Multan grabs two positions in Punjab Talent Hunt c ..

3 minutes ago

Week long cleanliness campaign starts

3 minutes ago

Govt believes in rule of law: Zartaj

3 minutes ago

824 coronavirus patients recover during 24 hours

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.