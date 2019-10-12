WAM strengthens media cooperation with Spanish news agency

(@FahadShabbir)

MADRID, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Oct, 2019) The Emirates News Agency, WAM, has signed a new Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the Spanish international news agency, EFE, that will see the two sides exchange and disseminate their news items, in support of the growing relations between the UAE and Spain.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Raisi, Executive Director of WAM, and Fernando Garcia, Director-General of EFE.

Al Raisi said the MoU is an important step that will take bilateral cooperation to new heights, and benefit both agencies and their subscribers around the world.

For his part, Garcia said the agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to strengthen and expand their media services.