WAM Takes Part In 47th General Assembly Of FANA In Muscat

Sumaira FH 18 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 11:45 PM

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) The Emirates News Agency, WAM, participated in the 47th General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies, FANA, which began Sunday under the auspices of Oman's Ministry of Information in Muscat.

Abdullah Abdul Karim, Director of the Media Coverage Department of WAM led the UAE delegation to the meeting which was also attended by heads and directors-general of the participating member states.

The two-day meeting is discussing a number of issues on the agenda, in addition to ways to enhance cooperation among member news agencies in the field of news exchange.

The meeting will also review the media excellence award for agencies.

