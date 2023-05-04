WAM, Vietnamese counterpart sign MoU to enhance media cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2023) The Emirates News Agency (WAM) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), on the sidelines of the official visit of the Vietnamese Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan to the UAE.

The MoU was signed by Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, and VNA Deputy Director-General, Doan Thi Tuyet Nhung at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The MoU aims to enhance cooperation and news exchange between the two sides.

Cooperation between the two sides comes within the framework of their keenness to establish a media partnership in various fields related to the exchange of news, photos, television content, and other areas, in a way that supports the progress of the journey of the two agencies and enhances their roles in the media field.

On the occasion, Al Rayssi emphasised the keenness of the Emirates News Agency to strengthen its cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency, based on the distinguished ties between the two friendly countries and the keenness to advance the horizons of the partnership between them in all sectors, including the media sector.

WAM Director-General indicated that the MoU that was signed today will be built on in order to establish a distinguished model for media cooperation between WAM and VNA, exchanging experiences and benefiting from the advanced media technologies of the two agencies.

Al Rayssi welcomed the participation of the VNA and various Vietnamese media institutions in the next edition of the Global Media Congress in Abu Dhabi, which represents an inspiring international media platform for building fruitful partnerships and constructive relations between various media institutions worldwide.

In turn, Nhung expressed her happiness about cooperation with WAM, stressing the growing relations between the two friendly countries and their keenness to develop them at various levels, including the media field.