- Home
- Middle East
- UAE
- WAM would like to recall its story 'Al Falasi calls for strong partnerships between regional an ..
WAM Would Like To Recall Its Story 'Al Falasi Calls For Strong Partnerships Between Regional And Global Markets And Tourism Destinations'
Faizan Hashmi 55 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 07:30 PM
Recent Stories
23,359 COVID-19 patients recovered in Rawalpindi
Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Monday 17 M ..
India Mobilizes Army to Help Deal With Cyclonic St ..
US Senior Officials Pay Visit to NE Syria to Meet ..
Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges g ..
Russia's Eurovision Contestant Says Unperturbed by ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE sends plane carrying 48 metric tons of food supplies to Indonesia10 minutes ago
-
TDRA celebrates World Telecommunication & Information Society Day54 minutes ago
-
Fourth edition of Taqdeer Award honours 77 exceptional workers and companies54 minutes ago
-
Ahmed bin Saeed receives Egyptian government delegation at Arabian Travel Market54 minutes ago
-
SCRF 2021 to host 33 unique, exciting, hands-on workshops for children of all ages1 hour ago
-
Al Falasi calls for strong partnerships between regional and global markets and tourism destinations1 hour ago
-
TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Global Summit in Dubai1 hour ago
-
5th IALC discusses 'Teaching and Learning Arabic'2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Police thwarts 115 kg-drug smuggling attempt during Eid2 hours ago
-
Global Village will return with Season 26 in October2 hours ago
-
UAE Government organises virtual workshops for employees of Colombian, Costa Rican governments2 hours ago
-
Abu Dhabi to host 1st World Utilities Congress2 hours ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.