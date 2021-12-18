UrduPoint.com

WAM’s Expo 2020 Dubai-related Content Surpasses 9 Billion Total Views: Report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2021) Publications and news related to Expo 2020 Dubai quoting the Emirates News Agency (WAM) had reached 9.1 billion views across all platforms worldwide in just two months, from 1st October 2021 until 30th November.

A statistical report conducted by a specialist international consultancy company - to monitor the local and global circulation of WAM’s Expo 2020 Dubai-related content - announced the outstanding figures.

According to the report, WAM’s Expo 2020 Dubai-related content achieved about 8 billion views in Asia, 663.2 million views in the Americas, 343.3 million views in Europe, and 41.7 million views in Africa.

Speaking on the occasion, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of WAM, stressed that the report’s outcomes underscore the keenness of local and international media to cover Expo 2020 Dubai, which the UAE is hosting for the first time in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, and the keenness of local and Arab media to follow this major event.

The Director-General of WAM added that Expo 2020 Dubai highlights the UAE’s prominent stature, its process of development and its achievements over five decades, in addition to its plans and aspirations for the next 50 years, noting that the national media is playing a pivotal role during the hosting of the major event.

"WAM is proud to be part of the national media sector and continues its work by showcasing this major event and harnessing its human and technological resources. The agency’s news services are being broadcast in 19 languages during the event," he further added.

"The widespread news circulation about Expo 2020 Dubai is a proof of the recognition of the UAE’s successful organisation of the exceptional event," Al Rayssi stressed.

