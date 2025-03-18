Waqf Burj Al Khair donates AED1 million to support ERC projects

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Mar, 2025) The Waqf Burj Al Khair in Abu Dhabi has made a financial donation of AED1 million to support the humanitarian and developmental programmes of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) as part of the "Year of Community" initiative. This contribution coincides with Zayed Humanitarian Day.

Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the board of Directors of the ERC and Supervisor of Burj Al Khair, handed over the donation cheque to Salem Al Rayes Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Aid Sector at the ERC.

Dr. Hamdan Al Mazrouei emphasised that this donation aligns with efforts to strengthen social and humanitarian responsibility during the "Year of Community," an initiative announced by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The initiative aims to foster compassion, solidarity, and social cohesion, activate humanitarian initiatives, enhance social bonds, and reinforce shared responsibility.