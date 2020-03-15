Warehouse421 announces temporary closure following COVID-19 concerns

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) Warehouse421, the arts and design centre based out of Abu Dhabi's Mina Zayed, will close its doors from 15th March until 31st March 2020, as part of efforts to preserve the wellbeing and safety of the community.

According to a statement issued by the arts centre, "The decision was made in line with local precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and may be subject to extension.

"To date, all public programming at the centre has been postponed till further notice," it added.

Commenting on the decision, Faisal Al Hassan, General Manager of Warehouse421, said, "At Warehouse421, we are dedicated to the growth of our creative community, which inherently makes the health and safety of our visitors, artists, partners, team and community, our utmost priority."

As part of efforts to continue to encourage growth in the creative community, Warehouse421 is currently working on building a virtual experience that all can enjoy and participate in, the statement concluded.