Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jul, 2019) Warehouse421, Abu Dhabi’s home-grown arts and design centre, concluded its landmark curated exhibition this week, entitled 'Nomadic Traces: A Journey of Arabian Scripts', as well as its collaborative exhibition, 'Lest We Forget: The Universality of Family Photographs', bringing its Spring-Summer season to a close.

Warehouse421 has welcomed a large number of visitors from across the region to its exhibitions since March. Guests enjoyed Nomadic Traces: A Journey of Arabian Scripts, a look into the important role that scripts have played in defining and preserving the cultural identity of past and present civilisations in the region. In collaboration with the Khatt Foundation and curated by Dr. Huda Smitshuijzen AbiFarès, the exhibition showcased six of the region’s ancient alphabets that have influenced the languages spoken in the middle East and the wider Euro-Asiatic world.

Audiences visiting Warehouse421 also delved into the commonalities that resonate deeply among communities in the UAE and Spain, exemplified through diverse family photographs offered by the exhibition, Lest We Forget: The Universality of Family Photographs.

In collaboration with Lest We Forget, the grassroots arts and heritage initiative, and Spanish artist, María José Rodríguez Escolar, the exhibition brought together photographs from unrelated families living in Spain and the UAE in the final decades of the 20th century and explored the connections between these two cultures and families.

Regarding the exhibitions, Faisal Al Hassan, Manager of Warehouse421, said, "Warehouse421 has grown from the curiosity of the arts and design community of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and it is fantastic to see how these artworks and exhibitions have participated in the wider creative ecosystem of the country. These exhibitions and their pieces have asked some bold questions through anti-disciplinary formats, and we hope that visitors have been able to engage with these for the development of their own artistic practices. We look forward to announcing exciting new developments to the programme in the fall."

Warehouse421 will be closed for the summer from 29th July 2019, and will reopen on 14th September 2019.