UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Warehouse421 Launches Programme To Support Creative Production In MENASA Region

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 03:30 PM

Warehouse421 launches programme to support creative production in MENASA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design centre dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has launched the 'Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund', to alleviate disruption impacts on the creative industry.

In a statement, the arts centre encouraged visual artists, curators, literary creatives, designers and musicians in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia region, to apply online to the revival fund. Eligible applications could receive monetary packages that can go up to US$2,000, Warehouse421 explained.

Applicants applying to the revival fund must meet specific criteria including, must be over 21 years of age, based in the MENASA region and are engaging in projects addressing issues relevant to said region.

Applications are available on Warehouse421’s website in both Arabic and English, and the deadline for submission is 30th May 2020.

Related Topics

Africa Middle East May 2020 Industry Asia Arab

Recent Stories

Over 600 coronavirus recoveries in Kuwait

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Georgian President on Ind ..

2 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$28.06 a barrel ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand’s PM gives calm response to earthqua ..

3 hours ago

Pakistan reports 1, 356 deaths with 57, 705 cases ..

4 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for May 26, 2020 in Pakistan

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.