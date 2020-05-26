Warehouse421 launches programme to support creative production in MENASA region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2020) Warehouse421, the home-grown arts and design centre dedicated to showcasing and nurturing creative production across the region, has launched the 'Warehouse421 Project Revival Fund', to alleviate disruption impacts on the creative industry.

In a statement, the arts centre encouraged visual artists, curators, literary creatives, designers and musicians in the middle East, North Africa and South Asia region, to apply online to the revival fund. Eligible applications could receive monetary packages that can go up to US$2,000, Warehouse421 explained.

Applicants applying to the revival fund must meet specific criteria including, must be over 21 years of age, based in the MENASA region and are engaging in projects addressing issues relevant to said region.

Applications are available on Warehouse421’s website in both Arabic and English, and the deadline for submission is 30th May 2020.