Warm Welcome For Passengers At Sharjah Airport On National Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 04:00 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) Sharjah Airport is celebrating the UAE’s 48th National Day with three days of heritage and recreational activities, as well as events for passengers and visitors from 1st to 3rd December, 2019.

The celebrations include decorating the airport terminal and passenger halls with flags, a performance from traditional bands, henna art, an opportunity to take a photograph with a falcon, and children's activities such as face painting.

The passengers and customers expressed their happiness at the event, which reflects their loyalty and a sense of belonging with the UAE. They congratulated and extended greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the people of the UAE, on the occasion of National Day, praying to Allah to protect the UAE and keep it safe and secure.

