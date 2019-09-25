Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi wins Guinness World Records

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi - the world’s first Warner Bros. branded indoor theme park - has succeeded in claiming a Guinness World Records title for the "Largest Gathering of People Wearing Capes," as it recently celebrated Batman’s 80th anniversary

Taking place at the park’s Gotham City and Warner Bros. Plaza lands, the event was part of Batman’s 80th anniversary celebrations on Batman Day, which is celebrated every year on the third Saturday of September.

Batman fans of all ages came together to take part in the festivities, donning Batman’s iconic cape and commemorating 80 years of adventures.