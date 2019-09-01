Warsan project to provide 3,866 residential units ahead of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2019) Construction on the Warsan residential project is well underway for a timely delivery for Expo 2020 Dubai, the project's developer wasl properties announced today.

The Warsan project will comprise 35 buildings in a community-style layout that when completed will provide - 3,866 residential units, 3,380 shared units, 360 studio units, and 126 one-bedroom apartments - spread over a built-up area of 2.14 million sq. ft.

Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of wasl Asset Management Group, commented, "We launched our Warsan project as part of our strategic preparations to deliver much-needed accommodation for the hospitality sector’s staff in the build-up to Expo 2020.

Dubai is setting up to receive an estimated 25 million unique visitors and to cater to this influx of people, it is of vital importance that the hospitality sector be granted residences to assure optimal performance and best represent the Emirate. This mission aligns with our leadership's vision of making Dubai the best city for living, visiting, and working and we are proud to be playing a role in its fulfilment."

60% of the construction and 95% of infrastructure work has been completed to date. The structural works in all buildings of the development are complete, and MEP activities are in progress. The Warsan project is expected to be completed by second quarter 2020, in time for the much-awaited Expo 2020.