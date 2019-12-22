Wasl starts handover of Gardenia Townhomes on schedule

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Dec, 2019) Wasl Properties, a subsidiary of Wasl Asset Management Group, has commenced the on-time handover of units at its ‘Gardenia Townhomes’ development that is located near Ibn Battuta Mall on the Sheikh Zayed Road.

This comes as per the company’s keenness to fulfil its promise to have customers move into and live in their units before the end of the year. Wasl will continue handing over remaining units up until the end of January 2020.

Gardenia Townhomes features 257 three- and four-bedroom townhouses, located on the eastern side of wasl Gate in Jebel Ali.

The company announced an open house for the project on 20th January in response to the high demand from customers and launched the sales the following day to cater to the strong demand. This resulted in sales that comprised 128 townhouses on the first day and the remaining 155 units on the second, registering an unprecedented demand from those interested in the villa complex.

Extending over an area of 1.13 million sq. m, Gardenia Townhomes also includes 6,500 apartments that will be completed in phases.

Moreover, last week witnessed the opening of Festival Plaza Mall and Dubai’s second IKEA store, which include smart home solutions and home planning wall projectors. wasl gate will also host a number of restaurants, coffee shops, family entertainment and leisure as well as a new concept hypermarket.

Wasl expresses its pride in this achievement after being able to deliver Gardenia Townhomes on time, which reflects its commitment to the promises made to its customers upon its launch. Moreover, its contribution to the real estate sector is evident, and its offers are appreciated by customers who are consistently at the centre of Wasl’s attention.

This was demonstrated following the successful sale of the phase in two days. Wasl’s experience at Gardenia Townhomes reflects the attractiveness of the real estate sector in Dubai and the need to exceed expectations by adhering to the highest standards and quality, which is what distinguishes Wasl from its competitors across all its projects.