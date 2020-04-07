wasl supports Dubai Educational Zone by providing students with remote-learning needs

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Apr, 2020) DUBAI, 6th April 2020 (WAM) - wasl Asset Management Group has announced its support to the Dubai Educational Zone by providing its students with laptops.

The initiative comes as part of wasl’s support of the remote-learning process that has recently been initiated in the UAE.

wasl also extended its support to the Hamdan Bin Rashed Boys school in Dubai by providing a number of iPads for students to assist them in pursuing their academic lessons. This aligns with the Ministry of Education’s plan to ensure seamless progression of the national educational process.

Zainab Mohammed, Chief Property Management and Marketing Officer at wasl properties, said: "This step represents wasl’s contribution to the government’s efforts to provide support to different segments in society and help them overcome the challenges resulting from the current situation.

We have a close relationship with the education sector in the Emirate, and we will continue to provide the necessary support for students to help them excel and give back to their country."

In her comments, Ghaya Al Muhairi, Director of Dubai Educational Zone, said: "We would like to thank wasl Group for this kind initiative to make the educational process successful in the Emirate during these times. It provides a model for the role of companies in lending a helping hand to the community and providing support to its different segments. This support comes at the right time and will have a positive impact on our students, encouraging them to continue their education through remote learning."