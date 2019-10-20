WASS 2019 to discuss impact of increasing flight data analytics, digitalisaion

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Oct, 2019) The impact of increasing flight data analytics and digitalisation will be a topic of discussion at the World Aviation Safety Summit, WASS 2019, which is returning to Dubai this year for its seventh edition.

WASS 2019, which is being hosted by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority on 9th and 10th December, 2019, will advise participants on how the use of data is vital in real-time and how data management has become a core planning and prevention tool, transforming the way safety is approached by airlines and aircraft manufacturers.

Industry leaders will showcase trends in the collection, analysis and sharing of safety data, and review how this is evolving across the world. They will also look at how the analysis of millions of data points on board aircraft lead to the successful prevention of incidents and the effective management of threats and hazards.

Regarding the gathering, Khalid Al Arif, Executive Director, Aviation Safety and Environment Sector at the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, "The World Aviation Safety Summit provides our industry with an opportunity to learn about the latest advances in digitalisation, big data and predictive safety.

These technologies are advancing rapidly and it is important that we understand how they can be used to ensure improved safety in the sector. We are looking forward to welcoming global experts from across different markets for the seventh edition of the summit."

The 2018 Airline Safety Performance registered the all-accident rate at 1.35, equal to one accident for every 740,000 flights.

The summit brings together local and international stakeholders and provides them with a platform to review and examine the implementation of cutting-edge aviation safety procedures and future-proof regulatory frameworks. Attendees and participants include officials from regulatory authorities, airline operators, aircraft manufacturers, pilot associations, safety organisations and air traffic control service providers.