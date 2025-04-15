'Waste to Zero' initiative reveals first-ever Policy Hack Report

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Waste to Zero, the Global Initiative for Waste Decarbonisation, has released its first ever Policy Hack Report detailing steps to decarbonise the international waste sector.

The report was developed following a dedicated Policy Hack event on Waste to Zero: The Critical Imperative to Decarbonise the Waste Industry, which was led by the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA) and saw a panel of experts discuss the waste landscape in addition to industry and public sector professionals discussing a strategic approach for decarbonisation and circularity.

UICCA’s Policy Hack series convene government leaders and private sector experts to openly discuss a critical climate-related policy issue, identify roadblocks to creating change, and collaborate on specific opportunities to overcome challenges and achieve concrete progress.

From strengthening grassroots incentives for recycling, introducing carbon pricing and tariffs on landfills, to creating a centralised UAE waste management database, the recommendations for decarbonising the sector in the Policy Hack Report are centered on the initiative’s six workstreams: Scaling and Localising Data Frameworks, Financing Decarbonisation, Advanced Circularity Solutions, Legislative Models and Global Standards, Sectoral Decarbonisation Roadmaps, and Behavioural Economics and Grassroots Engagement.

The insights of the panel directly contributed to the conversations within workstreams, exploring key hurdles for decarbonising the waste sector such as economic challenges and the scalability of sustainable technologies that require innovative business models and policy support.

H.H. Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and CEO of UICCA, commented, “The release of the Waste to Zero Policy Hack Report marks a significant step forward in the UAE’s drive toward a circular and decarbonised waste sector.

The Policy Hack convened a broad range of stakeholders and subject-matter experts to identify actionable solutions across finance, policy, and behavioural change.”

Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of Tadweer Group, stated, “The Waste to Zero Policy Hack report is a milestone in our mission to decarbonise the global waste sector. By bringing together experts and industry leaders, we have outlined actionable solutions that pave the way for a circular future focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change.

"From AI-driven waste tracking to financial incentives for recycling, this report provides a clear roadmap for transforming waste management into a driver of sustainability and economic growth, in line with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030.”

The initiative includes more than 50 members and is endorsed by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment. It aims to formalise responsible waste management practices, engage stakeholders worldwide to decarbonise the sector, unlock opportunities from circularity, and contribute to global climate change mitigation efforts in line with the Paris Agreement.

The coalition has had a strong start to the year, with multiple working group sessions taking place to progress the initiative's ambitions. The coalition will continue to meet regularly and establish steps to bring these solutions to life. More will be announced as the sessions continue and in the lead up to COP30 in Brazil later this year.