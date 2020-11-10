UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Watania Takaful Net Profits Up By 78% In 9 Months

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 06:00 PM

Watania Takaful net profits up by 78% in 9 months

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) National Takaful Company, Watania, announced positive financial results in 9 months during the financial of 2020, as the company's net profits are up by 78 percent compared to corresponding period last year. The Company achieved net profit of AED17.8 million in 9 months during the financial year 2020 as against AED10.0 mn in nine months for the financial year 2019.

Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of Watania, said on the occasion of the announcement of the company's results that the highlight of this performance is its Takaful operation which recorded a surplus of AED12.5 mn compared to AED4.7 mn for the same period in 2019 establishing a growth of 168 percent.

"Despite a depressed and volatile investment market, the Company maintained its investment income at the same level as previous year, and was able to reduce its loss ratio from 63 percent in 2019 to 56 percent in 2020, and at the same time maintaining a tight control over its expenses," said Dr.

Al Dhaheri.

As a result, the Combined Operating Ratio, which is a key measure of an insurance company’s performance, improved from 97 percent in 2019 to 92 percent in 2020. The Company saw a slowdown in its growth of business as its gross contribution fell by 7 percent.

Regarding the Corona pandemic effect on the company’s business during the first nine months of this year, Dr. Al Dhaheri stated that the pandemic had a significant impact on all aspects of our lives. Companies had to change their business process to keep their employees and customers safe.

"We have adopted technology in a way that was not thinkable a year ago. We are still gauging the impact of COVID-19 in terms of our prospects. We expect the growth to be impacted till the pandemic has been brought under control. On the other hand, we also believe that positive learnings from adapting to new way of doing business will help innovation, reduce costs and maintain profitability," stated Dr. Al Dhaheri.

Related Topics

Technology Business Company Same 2019 2020 Market All From Million

Recent Stories

Khawaja Saad Rafique avoids hand-shake with former ..

3 minutes ago

6 minutes ago

Govt to appoint economic ministers in four foreign ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,096 new COVID-19 cases, 742 recove ..

21 minutes ago

Huawei Launches Mega 11.11 Sale for its Devices Ex ..

33 minutes ago

ADNOC completes first phase of AI predictive maint ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.