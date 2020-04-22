UrduPoint.com
Wataniya Takaful General Assembly to distribute 6% cash dividends to shareholders

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2020) Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the board of National Takaful Company, Watania, said that during its meeting, the company's annual general assembly approved distributing six percent cash dividends to shareholders for the results of the year 2019 for the second year in a row, noting that five percent cash dividends were distributed for the year 2018.

In a press release published after the general assembly meeting, Al Dhaheri declared that the company has performed well in light of the various challenges facing the insurance sector, such as competitive prices and challenges related to the collection of amounts owed. The company overcame these challenges by putting tight control on expenditures, despite the fluctuations in the investment climate in 2019.

He added that the company will continue to enhance its resources and focus on reducing risks in its investment portfolio to achieve sustainable investment returns.

The Chairman of the Board said, "This clearly shows that the company's strategic 'back to basics' plan adopted in 2016 has begun to bear fruit. The company will continue to diversify its resources and monitor its expenditures to ensure sustainable returns for its shareholders. We will also continue to invest in our various IT platforms to ensure a smooth customer experience and increase our efficiency and productivity."

