Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show Day Four: Rare Jewels And Unparalleled Craftsmanship Dazzle Attendees

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2023 | 05:15 PM

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) As the Watch & Jewellery middle East Show progresses into its fourth day at Expo Centre Sharjah, attendees continue to marvel at a stunning collection of rare and exquisite jewellery pieces, including unique gold creations and breathtaking diamonds.

With over 500 international and local brands on display, the 52nd edition promises to be its most dazzling yet, culminating in a grand finale this Sunday.
A centerpiece of the exhibition, drawing eyes and admiration, is the “Sakura” ring, a true masterpiece crafted from 18-carat green diamonds, presented by Selikhov Diamonds. This unique creation, priced at an astounding $2.9 million, captures the essence of luxury and craftsmanship.
Not to be outshone, Al Romaizan Gold & Jewellery unveiled a show-stopping masterpiece: a bicycle delicately sheathed in 24-carat gold sheets. This golden creation is not only a testament to the brand’s commitment to luxury but is also available for purchase for AED 1.5 million.
Art enthusiasts were treated to distinctive designs in amber by Amber Amaze, including a miniature rendition of the iconic Emirates Palace made entirely from yellow amber.

These artistic offerings added a touch of cultural diversity to the show.
Visitors also have the opportunity to explore and acquire the latest in fashion and jewellery trends, with a diverse assortment of products and lines showcasing gemstones, pearls, and culturally inspired jewellery from across the globe, including Japan, France, China, and Italy.
Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, stressed that the Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show has become a pivotal regional platform promoting both international and local brands, creators, and designers.
"It’s an unparalleled opportunity for these talents to unveil their latest creations and innovations to an audience that annually consists of tens of thousands of visitors, all in pursuit of the most exclusive designs in gold, jewellery, luxury watches, and contemporary fashion lines from around the world," Al Midfa stated.
He emphasised that participants’ commitment to launching exclusive designs and presenting top-tier products reflects the event's successful trajectory and leadership in the industry.

