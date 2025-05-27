Watch And Jewellery Middle East Show Kicks Off Tomorrow At Expo Sharjah
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 27, 2025 | 09:30 PM
SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) The 55th edition of the Watch and Jewellery middle East Show will open tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah and run until 1st June 2025.
Organised by Expo Sharjah with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the biannual exhibition features more than 500 local and international exhibitors and 1,800 high-profile designers, manufacturers and industry professionals. It showcases the latest designs and trends in watches, jewellery, gold, precious stones and diamonds.
Spanning 30,000 square metres, the exhibition hosts a prominent lineup of elite watch and jewellery makers from the UAE, India, Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, Singapore, China, Japan, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Lebanon. New international participants this year include exhibitors from Russia, Mexico, Tanzania and Egypt.
Exhibits are curated to reflect the refined preferences of high-end consumers across the region. A major highlight of this year’s edition is the unveiling of the world’s longest diamond necklace, measuring 108 metres and adorned with over 600 lab-grown diamonds set in 18-karat rose gold.
The Guinness World Records committee will assess the piece on the opening day of the show.
Building on the success of the 54th edition, which attracted more than 80,000 visitors—the highest attendance to date—the exhibition continues to reinforce Sharjah’s position as a premier destination for luxury jewellery and timepieces.
Timed ahead of the Eid Al Adha holiday and amid the UAE’s accelerating gold trade, the exhibition offers a strategic platform for designers to debut exclusive collections, engage new customers and highlight signature innovations.
According to the World Gold Council, the UAE recorded gold sales of 23.4 tonnes valued at US$1.8 billion in the first half of 2024, representing 17.3 percent of total Middle East sales, further underlining the show’s regional importance.
Recognised as one of the largest global gatherings in the gold and jewellery industry, the exhibition continues to attract collectors, trend followers and luxury seekers, offering access to rare gemstones, bespoke pieces and exclusive designs by top houses.
The exhibition is open daily from 13:00 to 22:00 and on Fridays from 15:00 to 22:00.
