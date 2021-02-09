UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

WATCH: ‘I Wish That You Conquer Space!’ Pakistani Minister’s Heartfelt Message To UAE As Hope Probe’s Critical Phase Approaches

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 08:15 PM

WATCH: ‘I wish that you conquer space!’ Pakistani minister’s heartfelt message to UAE as Hope Probe’s critical phase approaches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) A Cabinet minister of Pakistan has wished the UAE "to conquer the space," as the Hope Probe’s Mars orbit insertion attempt is expected to determine the success of the mission Tuesday evening.

Hope Probe is the first Arab Mars mission, which means if it succeeds, it will make the UAE the fifth country ever to reach the Red Planet.

"Today is a great day for every human; but particularly for every Muslim, the UAE has made the whole Muslim world proud. The Emirates Mars Mission will be the first of three to arrive at Mars," Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, said in an exclusive video to the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"The mission is a contribution towards a knowledge-based economy in the UAE and Muslim Ummah. I wish you all the best. I wish that you conquer space!" he added.

Russia was the first country to land a spacecraft on Mars in 1971 and 1973. It was followed by the US with its eight successful Mars landings between 1976 and 2018.

European Union in 1993 and India in 2014 joined this exclusive club of spacefarers that have successfully made it to Mars.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Technology UAE 2018 Muslim All Cabinet Best Arab

Recent Stories

Minister of Climate Change applauds formation of U ..

5 minutes ago

SEHA partners with King Fahad Specialist Hospital ..

1 hour ago

Ajman&#039;s schools, nurseries to shift 100 perce ..

2 hours ago

Maitha Al Shamsi receives Tunisian Ambassador

2 hours ago

FTA issues public clarification regarding VAT regi ..

2 hours ago

UAE’s exploration of space enhances its world po ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.