WATCH: ‘I wish that you conquer space!’ Pakistani minister’s heartfelt message to UAE as Hope Probe’s critical phase approaches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Feb, 2021) A Cabinet minister of Pakistan has wished the UAE "to conquer the space," as the Hope Probe’s Mars orbit insertion attempt is expected to determine the success of the mission Tuesday evening.

Hope Probe is the first Arab Mars mission, which means if it succeeds, it will make the UAE the fifth country ever to reach the Red Planet.

"Today is a great day for every human; but particularly for every Muslim, the UAE has made the whole Muslim world proud. The Emirates Mars Mission will be the first of three to arrive at Mars," Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, said in an exclusive video to the Emirates news Agency (WAM).

"The mission is a contribution towards a knowledge-based economy in the UAE and Muslim Ummah. I wish you all the best. I wish that you conquer space!" he added.

Russia was the first country to land a spacecraft on Mars in 1971 and 1973. It was followed by the US with its eight successful Mars landings between 1976 and 2018.

European Union in 1993 and India in 2014 joined this exclusive club of spacefarers that have successfully made it to Mars.