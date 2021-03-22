UrduPoint.com
Water In UAE: A Comprehensive Water Resources Management System

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources management system

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) The world is celebrating "World Water Day," which is being held this year under the theme, "Valuing Water," and was launched on social media to encourage communities to value water.

The annual celebration, which takes place on 22nd March, is an occasion to raise awareness about the importance of water in all areas of life, to preserve supplies and ensure sustainability.

The UAE is keen to implement a comprehensive management system of water resources to ensure its preservation for future generations, being a key foundation of the process of national sustainable development.

Prof. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAE University (UAEU), stressed that human communities throughout history have always believed that water is essential, as it is the foundation of peace, prosperity and wellbeing, adding that this notion is being consolidated through a comprehensive water resources management system based on agreement and coordination between all involved parties.

"The theme of World Water Day 2021 is 'Valuing Water,' which applies to all segments of the community. Valuing water and highlighting its benefits is a necessity, and we need to promote this within communities. Therefore, states and international organisations aim to reinforce these principles to ensure water sustainability," he further added.

He then stressed that the importance of water to various communities has gained both social and cultural significance, as the abundance of water is associated with social activities aimed at providing water for the community, affirming that the UAE community has been known for many decades for these activities through its "Aflaj" irrigation system.

Murad then pointed out that relevant institutions in the UAE have documented social and cultural activities related to water provision through social initiatives, noting that the Aflaj irrigation system is part of the cultural history of the country, which aims to highlight and promote it globally.

The UAE has adopted a successful water resources management system and is keen to promote its social and cultural dimensions, in light of the vision of the country’s leadership to guarantee sufficient water resources for future generations, he said in conclusion.

The World Water Day celebrates water and raises awareness of the global water crisis, and a core focus of the observance is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.

The theme of World Water Day 2021 is valuing water. The value of water is about much more than its economic value – water has enormous and complex value for our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and the integrity of our natural environment. SDG 6 is to ensure water and sanitation for all.

