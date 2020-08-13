UrduPoint.com
‘Waterfall Initiative’ Will Strengthen UAE’s Stature As Regional, International Capital Of Cross-border Medical, Humanitarian Initiatives: Al Owais

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:15 PM

‘Waterfall Initiative’ will strengthen UAE’s stature as regional, international capital of cross-border medical, humanitarian initiatives: Al Owais

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, stated that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, of the launch of the "Waterfall Initiative" will strengthen the UAE’s stature as a regional and international capital of cross-border medical and humanitarian initiatives.

The virtual initiative is the largest global initiative related to remote education and specialised training, and aims to train and empower nearly one million people in the medical sector.

In his statement today, Dr. Al Owais said that the initiative, which is being monitored and supervised by H.

H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, reflects the UAE’s values and the humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It will promote the positive international image of the country, which has become a model of creative initiatives and humanitarian giving, he stressed.

The initiative also highlights the UAE’s continuous support for global medical relief efforts, he added, noting that it is the first platform of its kind that will reinforce the country’s position as an active player in the world’s healthcare system.

