WCO delegation visits Dubai Customs, views latest practices

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2019) A high level delegation from the World Customs Organisation, WCO, has visited Dubai Customs to learn about its business processes and practices applied.

The delegation, headed by Ricardo Treviño Chapa, WCO Deputy Secretary- General, were received by Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Dubai Customs Director-General.

The delegation toured the Dubai Customs stand at Gitex 2019 and learnt about its latest projects and innovations, which were developed to enhance the role Dubai plays internationally in supporting trade. They then visited Dubai Customs headquarters and a meeting was held to present the administration’s strategic plans and projects, and the work put in to further improve performance in trade facilitation and border protection.

Musabih reaffirmed the administration’s relentless efforts to actively contribute towards enhancing Customs work globally through the introduction of cutting-edge services and facilitations for the betterment of global legitimate trade and economy.

He added, "Dubai is ready to host Expo 2020, the world’s greatest show.

Hosting this renowned event reflects the world-class standards the emirate enjoys. From our part, we will introduce unprecedented customs facilities and services to the participants to save them time and cost and enhance their experience. At Expo 2020, Dubai will host the next edition of the World Government Summit, WGS, which will represent the 'intellectual hub' of the first World Expo ever held in the middle East, Africa and South Asia, MEASA, region."

The Dubai Customs Director-General went on to note the upcoming 5th WCO Global AEO Conference which will take place in March 2020. Organised by Dubai Customs in cooperation with the World Customs Organisation and the UAE Federal Customs Authority, it will be the first time the event moves in to the region.

The delegation’s visit included a tour of the Customs Control Room, Customs Declaration Management, Jebel Ali Customs Centers and the guests learned about the advanced mechanisms of automation in inspection and declaration procedures, which follows the emirate’s future vision and projects including the Dubai Silk Road.